Governor assures KAS to take up its demand with Union Home Minister.

SHILLONG: A delegation of three KAS leaders, including Prof. D.R.L. Nonglait, President, Dr. R.P. Kharshiing, General Secretary and Prof. Esther Syiem, Editorial Board Member met the Governor of Meghalaya, Satya Pal Malik at Raj Bhavan here this afternoon.

In about half an hour discussion with the Governor, Professor Nonglait told him that the state of Meghalaya was bifurcated from Assam in 1972 on language lines, but the sad reality is that Khasi which is the language spoken by 14,31,344 people of the state as per the 2011 census is yet to be included in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution.

“When the languages of other communities in the region like Manipuri and Nepali have been included in the year 1992 and Bodo language in the year 2003, non inclusion of Khasi language after a demand of about four decades have frustrated the educated youths as they have to write their competitive examinations in English which is a foreign language; most of them felt that they are neglected,” Prof. Nonglait said.

Hence it is high time that the Government of India initiates necessary steps for constitutional recognition of the Khasi language, so as to make the people of the state realised that their rightful demand is respected.

While responding to the appeal of the KAS delegation to take up their demand with the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Governor assured that he will talk to Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister.

The Governor further informed the delegation that the Union Home Minister will come to Shillong sometime in March this year; and added that KAS delegation can meet him.