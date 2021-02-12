Sanjay Dutt celebrates 12 years of marriage with Maanayata

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata completed 12 years of marriage on Thursday, and the actor shared a mushy post for his wife on Instagram to mark the occasion. Dutt posted a picture where the couple is seen twinning in black. While Maanayata wears a black and gold saree, the actor looks dapper in a black pathani suit. “Loved you then. Love you even more now @maanayata Happy anniversary,” he wrote as the caption. Trishala, Dutt’s daughter from his first marriage with the late actress Richa Sharma, wrote: “Happy Anniversary!!!” Sanjay and Maanayata got married in February 2008. The pair have twins Shahraan and Iqra. (IANS)