Sonu Sood the first guest on new talk show

Sonu Sood was the first guest on the newly-launched television talk show Jay-Ho! The Jay Kumar Show.

The actor said host Jay Kumar is an old friend, and was happy to be part of a show that inspires people with spiritually stimulating humanitarian themes. Talking about the show, Sonu said: “Jay is my longtime friend. I am very happy to be his first guest on the ‘Jay-Ho!’ show, and I am sure this show will inspire millions of people to unlock their inner greatness and live their best lives.” Host Jay Kumar said: “This show is going to give the audience a chance to see a different side of their favourite celebrities. We’re going to go deep and ask questions you don’t usually hear on TV — like, in such a cut-throat competitive industry, how do you manage your spiritual fitness along with physical fitness? I am sure all these answers will inspire the audience.” he said. (IANS)