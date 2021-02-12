Shillong-Dawki road work yet to start

SHILLONG, Feb 11: Five years after being conceived, the four packages of the proposed Shillong-Dawki Road have been allotted to the contractors but the construction work is yet to start.

According to the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), package 1 that includes an 11 km four-lane road has been allotted to SS Infrazone Pvt. Ltd at Rs 91.26 crore and the target for completion of the project is December 2023.

Package 2 entailing improvement or widening to two-lane with paved shoulder (from design km 10.670 to km 37.550) on a 26 km stretch of has been awarded to ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd at Rs 210 crore.

SS Infrazone Pvt Ltd also bagged the Rs 88.2-crore package 4 involving improvement or widening to two-lane with paved shoulder on a 17 km stretch from design km 45.760 to km 63.530).

The Rs 141.14-crore package 5 covering 7 km and including improvement or widening to two-lane with paved shoulder and four-lane from design km 63.530 to km 71.520 has been awarded to Niraj Cement Structural Ltd.

All the projects are expected to be completed by December 2023.

A state PWD official said the work can start anytime with the works having been allotted. There are some minor land issues in some stretches but the deputy commissioner concerned was dealing with them.

The PWD has also worked out an afforestation plan since the road will pass through a wooded area. A hurdle, though, has been the delay in receiving a no-objection certificate from the Defence authorities for a part of the road despite having agreed in principle to provide the NOC.

The 71 km-long NH-40 will be converted into a four-lane highway from Umshyrpi bridge in Shillong to Bañiun at 7th Mile in Upper Shillong, and two lanes thereafter till Dawki at an estimated cost of Rs 1,251-crore.

The project includes construction of a new bridge over the Umngot River at Dawki.