Pyngrope frontrunner for MPCC chief’s post

SHILLONG, Feb 11: Nongthymmai MLA Charles Pyngrope is clearly emerging as the first choice among party legislators in the state to head the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC).

Sources in Congress here, on condition of anonymity, said the All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in-charge had taken all inputs during a visit to the city recently, even as party MLAs and workers have been made to understand that the high command would take a call in regard to electing the new party president, not only for Meghalaya but also for other states and even AICC as well.

The sources also maintain that Pyngrope has a strong support of the party MLAs to head the MPCC here in Meghalaya.

The term of the incumbent MPCC chief Celestine Lyngdoh reportedly ended in December last year. However, there has been no formal announcement since by the Congress in regard to appointment of a new party president in the state.

Asserting that delays in the appointment of the party president will not be good, sources however maintain that the party has enough time to organise and set everything in order to take on the rival parties in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Pyngrope had earlier said that he was ready to take over as MPCC president if the party high command deemed him fit to take up the job.