Tennis ball cricket tournament: Vintage, Royal register victories

Shillong, Feb 11: IVintage United beat Keating Road by 3 wickets in the first match of the 8th Ardhendu Chaudhuri Memorial Invitational Tennis ball cricket tournament on Thursday. Vintage won the toss and put Keating Road to bat. Keating Road scored 53 runs in 6 overs. In a thrilling contest, Vintage chased the target in the last ball of the match.

In the second match, Royal CC comfortably won against Titans CC by 5 wickets. Titans won the toss and elected to bat first. They scored 50 runs in 6 overs. Royal chased the target with six balls remaining.