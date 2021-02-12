2nd Division Shillong Cricket League: Sales XI Slog Warriors win

Shillong, Feb 11: In a 2nd Division match between Sales XI and Sumer CC, Sales XI won the toss and elected to bat first. They scored 147/8 in 20 overs. Pinku Deb scored 55 runs off 43 balls, while Tanay Chakraborty

made 19 runs off 10 balls for Sales XI. For Sumer CC Akash Lyngdoh picked up 4 wickets while giving away 3 runs in 4 overs, while Rijied Kharkhrang retuned with figures of 1/17. In reply Sumer scored 143/3 in their alloted 17 overs as 3 overs were reduced as a penalty. Deekreak Chandra (78 runs off 47 balls) and Utpal Sharma (26 runs off 17 balls) were the top scorers for Sumer. Ayan Deb (3/10) was the pick of the bowlers for Sales XI. Sales XI won the contest by 4 runs. Pinku was awarded the Man of the Match for his half century.

In the second match, Slog Warriors beat Golflink Elevenstar by 23 runs. Slog Warriors were put in to bat after Golflink Elevenstar won the toss. Slog Warriors scored 143/9. Prabhakar Turha (27 runs off 23 balls) and Sanjay Khan (21 runs off 16 balls) top scored for Slog Warriors. Ankit Ojha’s brilliant bowling saw him return with figures of 5/19 in 4 over, while Abid Khan dismissed three Slog Warriors batsmens while giving away 30runs. In response, Golflink Elevenstar scored 120/10 in 17.2 overs. Their batsmen Pritam Singh (25 runs off 16 balls) and Rahul Ram (22 runs off 18 balls) were the highest run getters. For Slog Warriors, Siddharth Turha and Suraj Turha returned with identical figures of 3/24. Sanjay of Slog Warriors was awarded the Man of the Match award for his batting and bowling (2/21).