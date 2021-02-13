2nd Division Shillong Cricket League: Slog Warriors, Occult win

Shillong, Feb 12: In a 2nd Division match between Slog Warriors and Sales XI, Slog Warriors won the toss and elected to bat first. They scored 147/5 in 18 overs (match reduced due to late start). Rajesh Mohato scored 59 runs off 26 balls, while Biswajit Das made run a ball 27 for Slog Warriors. For Sales XI Tapas Das picked up 2 wickets giving away 20 runs in 4 overs, and was ably supported by Swaroop Dey (1/23). In reply Sales XI folded for 92/9 in their alloted 18 overs. Rohit Baruah (19 runs off 46 balls) and Tanay Chakraborty (17 runs off 14 balls) were the top scorers for Sales XI. Sanjay Khan (4/17) and Siddharth Turha (1/14) were the pick of the bowlers for Slog Warriors. Slog Warriors won the contest by 55 runs. Rajesh was awarded the Man of the Match for his half century.

In the second match, The Occult CC edged Cluster CC by 2 runs in a thriller. Occult batted first after winning the toss and scored 159/8. Anchit Mahanta (67 runs off 46 balls) and Marty Mustafa (19 runs off 19 balls) top scored for Occult. Parlar Prashan (3/27) and Md. Sameer (2/25) were the top performers with the ball for Cluster. In response, Cluster scored 157/9 in 20 overs. Their batsmen Sameer (41 runs off 33 balls) and Govind Sharma (25 runs off 9 balls) were the highest run getters. Swastik Chettri (2/15) and Marty (2/24) helped Occult defend the total in the exciting game. Anchit of Occult CC was awarded the Man of the Match award.