Tennis ball cricket tournament: Young Guns, Roshni triumph

Shillong, Feb 12: Young Guns beat RS&CC (A) by 18 runs in the first match of the 8th Ardhendu Chaudhuri Memorial Invitational Tennis ball cricket tournament on Friday. Young Guns won the toss and elected to bat first, scoring 80 runs in 6 overs. In reply, RS&CC (A) scored 63 in 6 overs.

In the second match, Roshni comfortably won against United Brothers by 5 wickets. Roshni won the toss and put United Brothers to bat first. United Brothers scored 15 runs in 5.4 overs. Roshni socred 18 runs in just 6 balls.