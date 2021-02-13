Cabbies unmoved, strike continues

SHILLONG, Feb 12: The common people continue to suffer as the standoff between the commercial vehicle operators and the state government shows no sign of thawing.

From school students to hawkers, people from all walks of life are bearing the brunt of the indefinite strike by Meghalaya Joint Action Committee of Commercial Vehicles (MJACCV) entered its 10th day on Friday.

While the misery of the poor has compounded, the state government has refrained from making any attempt to call the agitating cabbies and commercial vehicle drivers for talks.

Consequently, students and office-goers have been forced to walk miles.

Shopkeepers in Iewduh have expressed concern over the low volume of trade as they have been unable to procure goods and get customers.

But both the MJACCV and the government seem reluctant to break the ice.

East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, Isawanda Laloo said the district administration was willing to talk to ease the situation and give respite to the people.

She also said that her officers held a meeting with a group of commercial drivers recently and the District Transport Officer has submitted a report on the issue.

MJACCV president Wandonbok Jyrwa lamented the government’s indifference to their grievances.

“We are meeting on Saturday to decide on the next course of action,” he said, adding that they would intensify the agitation from next week.

He also said they were not interested in discussing with the Deputy Commissioner an issue – reduction of fuel prices – beyond her powers.

The MJACCV claimed the moral support of the people to the indefinite strike.