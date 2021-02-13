Plea to HC: Set aside ruling on MCS exam

SHILLONG, Feb 12: The Meghalaya High Court was on Friday requested to set aside the judgment of the single bench on Meghalaya Civil Services’ junior grade examination.

In their writ appeal, the petitioners said they were aggrieved by the judge’s stand in not entertaining the merits of the case and disposing of it for technical reasons and procedural lapses.

The petitioners asked how the Meghalaya Public Service Commission could discriminate a class of Scheduled Tribe from another category, which they said was unprecedented in the state. The petitioners were also of the view that the MPSC had never brought the cut-off mark to the notice of 10 candidates either through advertisement or the state reservation policy, and that different cut-off marks will be applicable for different categories of Scheduled Tribes appearing for the same exam.

They vowed not to stop fighting for justice and would approach the Supreme Court, if need be.

Six appellants had moved the division bench of the high court.

The court had earlier refused to interfere in a case challenging the examination the MPSC had conducted.

The court in its order said the writ petition was not maintainable as the successful candidates had not been made respondents.

The court, however, observed that as the criteria adopted for qualifying for the Main exams had been challenged in its entirety, it would have to be examined whether the non-impleadment of all the successful candidates would violate the principles of natural justice. The MPSC had on Thursday announced the results of the Mains examination for recruitment to the post of junior grade under the Meghalaya Civil Service. The MPSC had conducted the exams on January 18, 20, 21, 22 and 23 last year.