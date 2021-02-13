Guv to raise Khasi language issue with Shah

SHILLONG, Feb 12: Governor Satya Pal Malik has assured that he will raise the issue pertaining to the inclusion of Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution with Union Home Minister, Amit Shah.

The Governor made the assurance to a three-member delegation of Khasi Authors’ Society (KAS) that met him on Friday. The delegation comprised KAS president Prof DRL Nonglait, general secretary Dr RP Kharshiing and editorial board member Prof Esther Syiem.

The Governor said the KAS can meet the Union Home Minister when he visits the state in March.

During the half an hour-long discussion, Prof Nonglait told Malik that Meghalaya was bifurcated from Assam in 1972 on the lines of language but sadly, Khasi, which is spoken by 14,31,344 people of the state as per the 2011 census, is yet to be included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

“When the languages of other communities like Manipuri and Nepali were included in 1992 and Bodo in 2003, the non-inclusion of the Khasi language even after a demand for about four decades has frustrated the state’s educated youth. As they are required to write their competitive exams in English, which is a foreign language, most of them felt they are neglected,” Prof. Nonglait said.

The KAS urged the Central government to take necessary measures for the constitutional recognition of the Khasi language, so the people of Meghalaya can realise their rightful demand is respected.