Passing out parade : 58 Gorkha Training Centre

SHILLONG: The passing out parade of recruits of 58 Gorkha Training Centre was held on February 13, 2021 at Happy Valley here. The passing out parade marks the culmination of rigorous recruit training and completes the transformation of a determined recruits into a young soldier of the Indian Army.

In an impressive ceremony marked by immaculate turnout and precision marching, a total of 248 recruits took ‘Oath of Affirmation’. These young soldiers will now be dispatched to the numerous locations of Indian Army, always dedicated to protect our motherland whenever the need arises.

The parade was reviewed by Brigadier M Narendranath Sajan, Commandant 58 Gorkha Training Centre wherein he exhorted the Young Soldiers to strive to be the finest of Indian Army and congratulated them on this important juncture of their life.

During his address, the Commandant stressed upon the importance of valour, honour, ethos & fine traditions of Indian Army. He also complemented the staff for having conducted the training following COVID protocols and using innovative methods which will help the Young Soldiers in serving the Country in more efficient manner.

In the presentation ceremony Recruit Abhishek Sakia was awarded the Overall Best Recruit & Recruit of 8 GR and Recruit Manish Ale Magar was awarded Best Recruit of 5 GR (FF).