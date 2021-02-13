Sports Snippets

Mary Kom set for competitive action

NEW DELHI, Feb 12: The celebrated M C Mary Kom will be seen in action for the first time since qualifying for the Olympic Games last year in March when the veteran, along with eight other Tokyo-bound boxers, compete in next month’s Boxam International Tournament in Castellon, Spain. The tournament in Spain is scheduled to be held from March 1 to 7. Also returning to competitive action at the same event would be Commonwealth Games silver-medallist Manish Kaushik (63kg) after recovering from a knee injury. World Championship silver-medallist Amit Panghal (52kg), who won gold in the recently-concluded Cologne World Cup in Germany, will also compete at the Spanish event. (PTI)

Indian eves to play FIFA friendlies

NEW DELHI, Feb 12: The Indian senior women’s football team is all set for its first outing post COVID-19 pandemic as it travels to Alanya in Turkey to play three international friendly matches, starting February 17. After the first match against Serbia on February 17, the Indian team will play against Russia on February 19 and Ukraine on February 23. (PTI)

Arsenal to host Benfica in Greece

NYON, Feb 12: Arsenal will host Benfica in the Europa League in Greece because of travel restrictions affecting English clubs amid the coronavirus pandemic, UEFA said Friday. The second leg game in the round of 32 will be played at the home stadium of Olympiakos in Piraeus on Feb. 25, one week after Benfica’s “home” game takes place at Stadio Olimpico in Rome. (AP)