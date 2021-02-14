MJACCV stir against HC order

SHILLONG, Feb 13: The Meghalaya Joint Action Committee of Commercial Vehicles (MJACCV) on Saturday announced a series of agitation from next week in alleged violation of a Meghalaya High Court order.

Hearing writ petition (civil) No. 127/2015 on May 27, 2015, the court had banned bandhs and strikes in the state as they violate the fundamental rights of the citizens.

Most of the commercial vehicles in the state have remained off the roads since February 3 when the MJACCV launched an indefinite strike demanding reduction in tax rates and revision of taxi fares in view of the steep rise in fuel prices.

The Meghalaya government had decided to offer a rebate of Rs. 2 per litre on the price of petrol and diesel. But the MJACCV said the meagre rebate was an attempt to fool the commercial vehicle operators.

They pointed out that the state government was still silent on their demand to reduce tax on commercial vehicles by 50 per cent.

The MJACCV decided to intensify their stir that entered the 11th day on Saturday.

East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, Isawanda Laloo said there should not be any disruption in public movement. “We have informed the agitating groups that their protest should be peaceful and non-coercive,” she added.