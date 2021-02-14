Not sure if state will get ILP, says Congress

SHILLONG, Feb 13: The Congress on Saturday said it was not sure if the Centre will fulfil people’s expectations by implementing the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state.

“There is an assurance that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the state in March. But, we really don’t know if the issue of ILP will be addressed,” Congress legislator, Ampareen Lyngdoh said.

Referring to the recent visit of state Cabinet Ministers, headed by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, to New Delhi, Lyngdoh said, “We expected them to return with the big news that ILP will be implemented in the state. However, I was disappointed that no discussions were held on the issue. I presume that it will be a big no for ILP but nobody is telling this to us clearly.”

Lyngdoh said soon after the meeting of the state leaders with Shah, there was an interesting statement made by the Chief Minister that the Union Home Minister will discuss the Meghalaya Residents’ Safety and Security Act (MRSSA).

“The expectations surrounding ILP have continued. I feel the Centre should tell the state about its factual position on the ILP,” she said.

After the meeting of the state leaders with Shah, it was made known through a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office that the Union Home Minister will visit Meghalaya next month and discuss issues, including “infiltration” and MRSSA, with the civil societies and NGOs. However, there was no word on the ILP.

The pro-ILP groups in the state are livid with Shah for shifting the venue of his proposed meeting with them from New Delhi to Shillong. They viewed his upcoming visit to the state as a delay tactic.