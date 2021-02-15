Acid poured on Dibrugarh woman, one arrested

GUWAHATI: Assam police today arrested the prime accused involved in throwing acid on a woman in Dibrugarh town on Sunday night.

A team of Dibrugarh Police comprising Sadar OC Rajib Saikia, Town Sub-Inspector Manoranjan Saikia and Amolapatty IC, Deep Sonowal started immediate investigation into the crime and managed to arrest the accused, Buddhadev Das alias Oppel, aged about 50years, and resident of Shantipara in the wee hours on Monday.

The accused poured acid on a 32-year-old woman at Mirzabag area in the heart of Dibrugarh town at around 7 p m last night while she along with her friends were returning home on a bi-cycle from her workplace, Shohum shopping complex. The accused was on a motorcycle and fled the scene after pouring acid on the lady who immediately fell down on the ground in front of Amolapatty Natyamandir. Locals rushed her to Dibrugarh Medical College and Hospital in serious condition.

Informing about the arrest, Assam Police Additional Director General, G P Singh has tweeted : ” Reference acid throwing incident at Dibrugarh on February 14th, the FIR named accused has been arrested and follow up lawful action being taken. We shall leave no stone unturned to bring justice to the victim.”