GHADC collaborates with SBI, MRB for receiving revenue through banks

TURA: In a new move initiated by the Administrator of the GHADC, residents from Garo Hills can now make various payments to the Council through banks.

As per the circular issued by the GHADC Secretary, the autonomous body has collaborated with the State Bank of India (SBI) and the Meghalaya Rural Bank (MRB) to make this possible and the new system becomes effective from Monday, February 15.

“Those desiring to make payments through banks shall get the assessment from the department concerned of the GHADC and fill the prescribed challan and get the challan signed by the head of the department and deposit the amount due in the State Bank of India, Main Branch or Meghalaya Rural Bank, Ringre Branch or Main Branch,” the circular said.

It however added that if the Challan does not have the account number of GHADC, the account number is to be clearly written by hand. Separate Account numbers both for SBI and MRB have also been given for making deposits.

The circular further added that those desiring to make payments/deposits through Council’s Treasury shall present the challan through the treasury Officer after getting assessment from the department concerned.