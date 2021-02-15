Williamnagar Municipal board’s notification to victims of natural calamity

TURA : The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Williamnagar Municipal Board (WMB), has issued a notification informing the people that any communication by the victims of the natural calamity can to be addressed to his office.

According to the notification, the people residing under the jurisdiction of Williamnagar Town who fall victim of damage due to flood, cyclonic storm, landslide, fire, etc. will now have to apply and approach the board office instead of the office of the Deputy Commissioner for any relief or assistance.