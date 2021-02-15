Govt likely to lower fuel prices

SHILLONG, Feb 14: The state government on Sunday issued a warning, threatening action against individuals and groups involved in disrupting movement of vehicles or preventing commuters and general public from plying on the road, while asserting that that it was considering further reduction of fuel prices.

“This is to inform the general public that as conveyed by the appropriate authority, the government is actively considering further reduction in rates of fuel. Associations are strictly instructed not to disrupt movement or prevent commuters and general public from plying on the roads”, East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, Isawanda Laloo said in a notification.

“Action will be taken as per law against any individual or group found in violation of law,” the notification added.

The Meghalaya Joint Action Committee of Commercial Vehicles (MJACCV) on Saturday had announced a series of agitation from next week in alleged violation of a Meghalaya High Court order.

On May 27, 2015, the High Court had banned bandhs and strikes in Meghalaya as they violate the fundamental rights of the citizens.

Most of the commercial vehicles in the state have remained off the roads since February 3 when the MJACCV launched an indefinite strike demanding reduction in tax rates and revision of taxi fares in view of the steep rise in fuel prices.

The Meghalaya government had decided to offer a rebate of Rs 2 per litre on the price of petrol and diesel. But the MJACCV said the meagre rebate was an attempt to fool the commercial vehicle operators.

Meanwhile, the Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) has asked the state government to call the agitating commercial vehicle operators for dialogue to end the crisis.

KHNAM state youth wing president Thomas Passah said that the state government should come up with a solution for the welfare of the citizen and simultaneously introduce a mechanism to address issues like overcharging of fares above the rate notified by the government, overcrowding in commercial vehicles and safety concerns of the passengers.

The Meghalaya SSA Schools Association has also urged the state government and the MJACCV to resolve the stalemate.