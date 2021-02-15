UDP ready to open account in GHADC

SHILLONG, Feb 14: A confident United Democratic Party (UDP) on Sunday released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) polls and expressed hope that they would be able to mark a comeback in Garo Hills.

UDP general secretary, Jemino Mawthoh informed that the list includes the names of Diana N. Marak for Wagesik seat, Jadush M Sangma (Ringrikimgre) and Devier M. Sangma (Gasuapara).

“There is the need to elect quality leaders to bring about much needed change in governance and administration of the GHADC,” Mawthoh said.

Reminding that the UDP is an offshoot of the APHLC which spearheaded the Hill State movement, Mawthoh said, “We will make efforts to bridge the relationship between the different major tribes of the state and try to articulate the dreams and aspirations of the indigenous people.”

Meanwhile, top leaders of the UDP including party president Metbah Lyngdoh, Cabinet Minister Kyrmen Shylla, General Secretary Jemino Mawthoh and others attended an election campaign meet at Baghmara in South Garo Hills.