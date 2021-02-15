GSU raises issue of power cuts, poor network with CM  

TURA: President of the Mindikgre regional unit of the GSU, Greneth M Sangma on Monday expressed unhappiness over the current load shedding of seven long hours being undertaken daily by the MeECL and has urged Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to find an alternative solution to the problem.

In his representation to Conrad, Sangma reminded of the announcements made by both the State and Central governments to conduct examinations at different levels and pointed out that the students would face problems in their preparations due to the power cut.

“The students have wasted one year due to Covid-19 and now without much preparation they have to sit for various examinations like internal examinations in schools and colleges, NEET etc. And now, the government has suddenly announced the power cuts,” Sangma said adding, the load shedding may be carried out after the examinations.

In additions to the problem of power cuts, Sangma said that various mobile companies are providing very poor service in the region which will badly affect students attending online classes. In this regard, Sangma urged the Chief Minister to direct network providers like BSNL, JIO, Airtel and others to take steps to provide uninterrupted network service throughout the state.