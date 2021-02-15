‘Maha should slash fuel cost like Assam’

Aurangabad, Feb 14: The Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government should follow the example of the Assam government and slash the prices of fuel, Union minister and BJP MP Raosaheb Danve said on Sunday.

The Assam government has withdrawn an additional cess on petrol and diesel, making the fuel cheaper by Rs 5 per litre, especially at a time when fuel prices have been touching new highs across the country.

“Like the Assam government, the Maharashtra government should also slash the prices of fuel by reducing taxes on petrol and diesel, which will provide relief to the people,” the BJP MP said.

Seeking to defend the BJP-led government at the Centre amidst criticism over the rising prices of fuel, the Minister of State for Consumer Affairs also said the rates of petrol and diesel are linked to the international market and not decided in a Union Budget.

“The taxes earned by the government from fuel are used for the public welfare,” he added. (PTI)