Police begins probe into bomb attack on TMC-turned BJP leader in Bengal

Kolkata, Feb 14: Police on Sunday collected CCTV footage as part of the investigation into brutal attack on a TMC-turned BJP leader Firoze Kamal Gazi alias Babu Master who received splinter injuries in North 24 Parganas district.

The leader, who had switched over to BJP from Trinamool Congress in December, was on his way to the city after attending a party meeting when miscreants attacked his car with crude bombs on Basanti Highway Saturday evening.

He and his driver received splinter injuries in the attack and were admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata.

Doctors said Gazi is out of danger but will be under observation.

No arrest has been made so far in the incident, even as a team of forensic experts reached the spot Sunday evening, an officer said.

According to a senior police officer, CCTV footage from the area has been collected and the investigation “is already on”.

Investigators also opined that going by the circumstantial evidence, the attack on the BJP leader seems to be “a pre- planned one”.

“We have not arrested anyone but hopefully may get hold of a couple of people who are involved with the attack. It seems to be a pre-planned one and there could be involvement of people from neighbouring states,” the officer told PTI.

Samples from the area have been collected by sleuths of the forensic team as the vehicle, in which the leader was travelling, has been wrapped in a plastic cover “to prevent any damage to the evidence at the site”, he said.

The incident coming ahead of the state polls has taken political colour.

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari visited Babu Master at hospital on Saturday evening. He alleged that criminal elements of Trinamool Congress attacked him. “Earlier this evening, visited my friend Babu Master in the Hospital. He was mercilessly attacked by criminal elements from the @AITCofficial …,” Adhikari tweeted.

Senior Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Food and Supplies minister Jyotipriya Mallick denied Adhikari’s allegations on the attack. (PTI)