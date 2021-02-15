NEWS BRIEFS

US senate acquits Trump

Washington, Feb 14: The US Senate has acquitted Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial after falling short of the two-thirds majority needed to convict him on a charge of inciting last month’s insurrection at the Capitol, even as seven members of the former president’s party delivered a historic rebuke by joining Democrats in voting against him. Trump, a Republican, was accused of inciting riots in the US Capitol on January 6 which left five people, including a police officer, dead.

FASTag mandatory

New Delhi, Feb 14: The government on Sunday said it has made FASTags mandatory from February 15 midnight and any vehicle not fitted with it will be charged double the toll at toll plazas across the country.

Pulwama anniversary

New Delhi, Feb 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday led the nation in paying tributes to the CRPF jawans killed in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, while the paramilitary force remembered the bravehearts, saying the country “did not forgive” and “will not forget” their supreme sacrifice. On February 14, 2019, 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the attack by Pakistan-based JeM in Pulwama.