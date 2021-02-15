Won’t allow KHADC funds diversion: CEM

SHILLONG, Feb 14: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) on Sunday said it would not allow the state government to divert funds, earmarked by the 15th Finance Commission for the council.

“We had apprised Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma of this. He had assured that the matter would be sorted out. We have made our stand very clear that we will not allow the funds, earmarked for the council, to be allotted to Public Health Engineering (PHE) or any departments of the government,” KHADC CEM Titosstarwell Chyne told The Shillong Times.

The Centre has already released Rs 91 crore out of Rs 182 crore earmarked for the three Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) in the state. The Centre released Rs 45.50 crore from the un-tied grants and the remaining Rs 45.50 crore from the tied grants.

A committee, comprising senior officials of various departments, in its October 15, 2020 meeting had decided that the tied grants meant for specific usage, such as sanitation and water supply, will be given to the PHE department which is implementing such programmes under the Centre’s Jal Jeevan Mission programme.

The United Democratic Front (UDF), an alliance of opposition parties in the KHADC, had earlier questioned the state government for failing to release the funds earmarked for the council.

Referring to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Finance on June 1 last year, UDF chairman, PN Syiem had stated that it was clearly stated that the funds, earmarked by the Finance Commission, should be immediately released to the Gram Parishad, Zila Parishad and the tribal areas falling under the ADCs.

He had further stated that if the government failed to release the funds beyond ten days, it would have to pay interest as per the market borrowing rate.

“The government will need to pay the interest, amounting to crores of rupees, for failing to release the funds earmarked for the ADCs,” Syiem had stated.

10 BILLS PENDING WITH GOVT

The KHADC CEM said ten Bills, passed by the Council, were sent back by the District Council Affairs (DCA) department for correction or seeking clarification.

“We will send these again to the special committee, constituted by the government, after making necessary correction and giving clarifications.

Following examination, the special committee will send the Bills to the state government which will then send them to the Governor for final approval,” Chyne said.

The KHADC had constituted a committee under the chairmanship of nominated member, Bindo M Lanong to follow up various pending Bills, passed by the council, with the government.

Altogether 39 Bills have been pending with the DCA department and the Governor since 1999-2000. Some pending with the DCA includes Land Bill, Clan Bill, Solid Waste Management Bill etc.