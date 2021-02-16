11-day Budget session finalised

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 15: The Business Advisory committee of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly has finalised an 11-day calendar for the Budget session that starts on March 5 and ends on March 19.

Briefing media person after the BAC meeting on Monday, Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh informed that out of the eleven working days, seven days have been fixed for government business and four days for private members.

The Speaker also informed that the Budget will be presented by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on March 10. The chief minister holds the Finance portfolio.

The BAC meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and Opposition Congress member Ampareen Lyngdoh. The Budget session is expected to be a stormy affair with the Opposition likely to corner the ruling MDA Government on burning issues like illegal coal mining, corruption, power fiasco, interstate border tensions and high mortality rate among women and children.

The previous session of the Assembly had also witnessed major uproar on the illegal coal mining issue with the Opposition Congress tabling a no-confidence motion against the ruling. The motion, as expected, was defeated since the MDA coalition enjoys a comfortable majority in the House of 60.