‘Govt trying to end cabbies’ strike’

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 15: Meghalaya Assembly Speaker, Metbah Lyngdoh on Monday said that the state government will try to end the agitation of the commercial vehicle associations.

“I was trying to reach the Chief Minister but he is in Tawang. I have discussed the issue with Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and we will try to end this agitation,” he said.

“They (agitators) have given some sort of assurance and maybe by tomorrow things will work out,” Lyngdoh added.

The Speaker urged the commercial vehicle operators to end the strike that has caused inconvenience to the people.

“Once they have put forward their points, they should give some time to the government to work things out,” he said.

Titosstarwell Chyne, the chief of Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council, said that the party (UDP) has to take a stand on the issue and cannot remain silent.

“I urge the state government to take a call and invite them for talks so that things can be sorted out,” he said.

Expressing unhappiness over the current state of affairs, he said, “This cannot go on as it will affect the poor, students, vendors, farmers and everyone else.”

The common people continue to suffer as the standoff between the commercial vehicle operators and the state government shows no sign of thawing.

People from all walks of life are bearing the brunt of the indefinite strike by Meghalaya Joint Action Committee of Commercial Vehicles (MJACCV) that entered its 13th day on Monday.

The State Government had offered a rebate of Rs 2 per litre in the price of petrol and diesel from February 8. But the MJACCV had termed this offer pointless.

A meeting between the East Khasi Hills district administration and the agitators failed to break the deadlock as the MJACCV stayed away while the All Meghalaya Commercial Vehicle Owners & Drivers’ Union and the Motphran Auto Rickshaw Owners’ & Drivers’ Association and taxi associations could not arrive at a consensus.

Ampareen extends solidarity

As a mark of solidarity with the agitating cabbies, East Shillong MLA and Congress leader, Ampareen Lyngdoh walked from her residence in Laitumkhrah to the old Assembly building to attend the Business Advisory Committee meeting. She walked back home after the meeting.

Speaking to reporters about the strike, Lyngdoh said it was unfortunate that normal life has been disrupted again in Shillong.

“I feel there is merit in this strike. I look forward to the government taking some positive steps and calling the organisations (for meeting) or at least looking into the possibilities of reducing the cumulative taxes on fuel,” Lyngdoh said.

Alluding to the fuel tax cut in Assam, she asked: “If our neighbouring state could do it, why can’t Meghalaya?”

Near-total strike in WKH, Ri Bhoi

In West Khasi Hills and Ri Bhoi, the stike was near total as private vehicles stayed off the roads on Monday. Only a handful of private vehicles, besides those engaged for emergency services and government registered vehicles were seen plying in the two districts.

Trade activities were paralyzed as business establishments remained closed throughout the day. The NH-6 passing through Ri Bhoi wore a deserted look.

No stray incident was reported from Ri Bhoi except for Jyntru area where some unidentified commercial vehicle operators tried to prevent movement of vehicles. In Umiam, boulders were planted on the highway to prevent movement of vehicles which were later removed by the police.

Most of the offices in the district wore a thin attendance. When contacted, Ri Bhoi Deputy Commissioner, RM Kurbah informed that the attendance in government offices was 42 per cent.

HNPF’s plea

The Hynniewtrep National People Federation (HNPF) on Monday urged the state government to relent to the petitions of the MJACCV and reduce the fuel prices by at least 10 to 20 per cent.

In a statement, the HNPF also urged the government to not send district heads for negotiations. “They (district heads) are not the decision-makers. You call for an urgent cabinet meet to give the solution to the demands of MJACCV. Why are you adamant and least bothered about the pain and problems that people at large are facing?” it said.