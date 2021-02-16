DC seeks report from hospital on ‘baby dropping charge’ in EGH  

TURA : East Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Swapnil Tembe has on Tuesday sought a report from the Williamnagar Civil Hospital on the alleged mishandling of a new born baby at the hospital which was brought to the notice by several organizations of the town.

Organizations from the town including the GSU, FKJGP, FAF, AHAM, Mothers’ Federation and the Mothers’ Union submitted a complaint to Tembe alleging that the incident had taken place on February 13 where a new born baby was dropped in the dustbin.

The organizations further claimed that the incident had been kept under wraps in the beginning but family members later somehow found out.

According to the organizations, a particular staff at the hospital had also threatened the family members that the patient and her baby would be given partial medical treatment if the issue was raised with authorities.

Strongly condemning the incident, the organization in their complaint had demanded an urgent inquiry as well as disciplinary action against all those guilty to ensure that no such incidents are repeated in the future.

Meanwhile, when contacted Tembe confirmed that a complaint has been received with regard to the matter.

“A report has been sought from the hospital authorities with regard to the complaint and further action will be taken accordingly,” Tembe assured.