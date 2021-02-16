KHADC wants state govt to run MCCL

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 15: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) has asked Meghalaya government to hold consultations with stakeholders before going ahead with its purported move to operate the state-run Mawmluh Cherra Cements Limited (MCCL) as a joint venture with private agencies and companies.

Stating that he stands opposed to the idea of handing the MCCL over to any private firm, KHADC Chief Executive Member and Sohra MDC, Titosstarwell Chyne, said he would want the government to run the plant. He said that he will have nothing against the government’s move if it is appreciated by the stakeholders. “All I want is that the people of the area should not suffer. The closure of the plant has hampered their economic activities,” Chyne said.

Earlier, he had asked the government to come clean about its plans with the plant as it stopped producing cement, resulting in non-payment of salaries to the employees for the past 10 months. “Before taking any decision, the government should hold consultations with the stakeholders, including Sohra Syiemship and Mawmluh Sordarship,” Chyne insisted.

He said the people of the area and the state do not want the company to close its shop.

It was learnt the proposal for the joint venture is lying with the Commerce and Industries department. After necessary vetting, it will be placed before the Cabinet for its approval. The MCCL, apparently, has huge dues to the suppliers of coal. Back in 2014, when the National Green Tribunal had banned rat-hole coal mining, it became difficult for the plant to operate.

Over the past few years, the state government has gone for massive funds infusion for the modernisation of the MCCL but it continues to be a loss-making enterprise.