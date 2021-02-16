Rajasthan Royals, ACA launch academy in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals in collaboration with Assam Cricket Association (ACA), launched a cricket academy here on Tuesday.

The launch of the State Cricket Academy, Assam at ACA Stadium in Barsapara here is in line with the IPL franchise’s vision of discovering, nurturing, promoting and providing a platform to young talent in the country.

This is Rajasthan Royals’ first academy in the Northeast.

The academy will cater to young cricketers (men and women) across Assam and other Northeastern states.

“The Royals, through this academy, will also help develop an elite group of Assam cricketers through a complete training and education programme including both on and off the pitch essentials, ensuring their all-round development,” a statement issued by the ACA here said.

“The academy will also see knowledge and training imparted by the RR expert coaching team to the coaches of the Assam Cricket Association to aid them in improving the overall value chain of coaching,” it said.