BRO promises bridge by March 15

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 16: The ongoing construction of a bailey bridge at Umroi to facilitate a temporary movement of heavy vehicles on the road will be completed by March 15 albeit the target of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is February 15.

Following major cracks on the Dwar-Ksuid Bridge, a decision was taken to construct the bailey bridge on the road, and till the time the construction is completed, heavy vehicles will continue to ply through Shillong during night time.

An official at the NHAI transferred the responsibility of constructing the bailey bridge to the BRO, saying NHAI is only the facilitator.

Stating that majority of the construction work of the bailey bridge has been completed, officials said that they are going to apprise the state government of the matter next week.

The official also said that the NHAI, at the moment, is preparing the feasibility report for the construction of the new and permanent bridge on the same road.

“We are either going to construct a new bridge by dismantling the existing or build a new one on the right side of the existing bridge,” the official added.

With regard to the Pasyih toll plaza, he said that as per the Government of India guidelines, a commercial vehicle is allowed to cross through the toll plaza 50 times a month. However, some cabbies cross the Pasyih toll plaza for more than 100-120 times in a month.

The official also maintained that the NHAI is only the facilitator for the FASTag implementation.

As per the officials, the maintenance of the Umiam-Jorabat expressway is also under way even he said that the toll plaza contractor at Umling has been directed to ensure that no commuter isdriver is harassed.