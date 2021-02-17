Meghalaya Nuggets

Locals educated on legal services

TURA, Feb 16: District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), East Garo Hills, on Tuesday organised a one-day legal awareness programme at Nengmandalgre village, East Garo Hills, during which the villagers, Nokmas, Sardars and officials from various line departments were enlightened about legal services. During the programme, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Evaline Shabong, dwelt at length about the Legal Services Authority and informed the villagers that the DLSA, with its network of lawyers, will take up their cases. Judicial Magistrate, DKK Mihsil, on the other hand, talked about the Right to Education Act, 2009, while District Child Protection Officer, D Ch Marak, deliberated over POCSO Act, 2012. DSP VN Sangma, who was the resource person during the programme, educated the locals on filing of First Information Reports (FIRs).

Free health camp in WGH village

TURA, Feb 16: The Bakdil on Tuesday organised a free medical camp in collaboration with the Dadenggre CHC at Asimgre village in West Garo Hills. Organied under the project, GRAM SEVA, and funded by SBI Foundation Mumbai involving five villages from the area, the free health camp was attended by Dadenggre BDO, Nipon Hajong, Dadenggre SDO, Jagadish Chelani, Gram Seva Project Manager, Suraj Bhagat and other officials. During the health camp, 73 locals were treated for common diseases like hypertension, skin disease, gastric and common cold.