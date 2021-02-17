National Nuggets

Lion hit by goods train

Amreli, Feb 16: A lion was severely injured after it was hit by a goods train on Tuesday near Rajula town in Amreli district of Gujarat, an official said.

A team has been formed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, the official said.

The lion, aged between 5 to 9 years, was hit by a goods train which plies between Rajula and Pipavav port in Amreli district.

“The injured lion was first shifted to Babarkot rescue centre and then taken to Sakkarbaug Zoo in Junagadh for further treatment,” said Deputy Conservator of Forests, Nisha Raj. Chief Conservator of Forest, DT Vasavada, said it sustained severe injuries, but will survive. (PTI)

Flight makes emergency landing

Indore, Feb 16: An IndiGo airlines flight from Indore on Tuesday had to make an emergency landing at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport here after a crack was detected in the windshield of the aircraft, an official said.

The Chennai-bound flight with 100 passengers departed from the airport at 3.41 pm, and within four minutes the air traffic control (ATC) received a message from the aircraft about a crack in the windshield, airport director Aryama Sanyal said.

At the time, the aircraft was 25 nautical miles away from Indore, the official said. Arrangements were subsequently made for an emergency landing and the flight landed safely at 4.03 pm, she said. (PTI)

B’desh Navy ship visits Mumbai

New Delhi, Feb 16: Bangladesh Navy ship Prottoy, commanded by Captain Ahamed Amin Abdullah, visited Mumbai for two days on Sunday and Monday. The ship had a crew of 137 personnel and was docked at the Mumbai Port Trust for these two days, the Indian Navy said in a statement.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, routine courtesy call-ons, social get togethers, exchange visits and other sports fixtures between the visitors and host naval personnel were avoided, it said.

The visit is significant as the two countries recently celebrated 50 years of Bangladesh’s independence. (PTI)