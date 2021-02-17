NEHU’s recruitment in Assam irks union

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Feb 16: Peeved at the decision of NEHU, Tura Campus, to hold an interview for recruitment of a guest lecturer at Guwahati, the Post Graduate Students’ Union (PGSU) has demanded the University to backtrack on its decision and hold the same in Tura.

The University had on February 11 put out an advertisement for a walk-in interview for the post of a guest lecturer for Master of Science, Department of Forestry at NEHU, Tura, scheduled for February 19. However, the NEHU Guest House in Guwahati was selected as the venue for the interview.

According to the PGSU, the leaders of the Union on Monday met the Pro Vice Chancellor, during which they were informed that the venue was fixed in Guwahati in view of COVID-19.

The leaders of PGSU, however, claimed that the practice of holding interviews in Guwahati for various posts has been an old practice by NEHU Tura, even before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We feel that such practices should be immediately stopped and if the reason for taking this interview at the said venue is true then there should be no issue in conducting the interview within NEHU Tura campus itself by following necessary COVID-19 protocols,” the union said.

“We have stated our disappointment over the venue and we hope that steps will be taken to reschedule it. All other interviews in future should also be held in Tura,” it added.