‘Time for CSK to find a proper replacement of retired Watson’

New Delhi, Feb 16: Former India opener Gautam Gambhir believes that Chennai Super Kings need to find a replacement of the now retired Shane Watson and an ageing Dwayne Bravo during the upcoming IPL auction for the 2021 season.

In IPL 2020, Watson scored 299 runs from 11 matches at a strike rate of 121.05. CSK finished their campaign at seventh place with 12 points from 14 matches. In their last three matches, they stitched together an unbeaten run. The Australian all-rounder has since announced his retirement from all forms of the game.

“They need to have a replacement straightaway for Shane Watson because obviously, that is one area. Plus, they didn’t have Suresh Raina last time around. So, Suresh Raina will be available,” Gambhir said while speaking on Star Sports’ show ‘Cricket Connected’. The IPL auction is scheduled for Thursday in Chennai. Since the IPL will be back in India in familiar conditions, Gambhir felt skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni may ring in a few more changes. “……that’s Chepauk where it’s going to start spinning and gripping. That’s how MS plays his cricket over such a long period of time whenever he has captained CSK.

“So he might look at an off-spinner because Harbhajan has been released, Shane Watson and probably another all-rounder or a backup for someone like Dwayne Bravo, because probably age is catching up on him as well. ‘He’s (Dwayne) not the same what he used to be. So, probably there could be an all-rounder and plus an overseas batter, because there are two overseas batters normally who open for CSK. There’s not going to be too many changes to be honest.” (PTI)