Assam Cong invites architects to share designs for anti-CAA stir memorial

GUWAHATI: The Opposition Congress in Assam has invited architects hailing from the state to plan and design the anti-CAA movement martyrs’ memorial that the party has vowed to set up “once it comes to power in April-May this year.”

“We respect public sentiments and hence the announcement for setting up a grand memorial was made. Taking a step further, we are inviting applications from architects in Assam to share their suggestions and designs for the memorial with us,” Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president, Ripun Bora told media persons on Thursday.

In a tweet, Bora also urged architects from Assam based overseas as well to share their models of the memorial.

“Assam needs you. Send in your model images for the grand anti-CAA monument the Congress will build in Guwahati after winning the election,” he said.

Speaking to reporters in Gohpur, Bora further reiterated that the party’s leadership has given specific targets to its district units and booth level committees to make door-to-door visits across the state and collect gamosas from people.

“We are going to request people to convey their feelings and sentiments against CAA, which has ruined the peace and prosperity of our beloved state. Congress workers have been told to knock every house door and collect at least 50 lakh gamosas. All of them will be displayed and preserved at the grand memorial,” he said.

“After Rahul Gandhi ji’s rally (in Sivasagar last Sunday) the mood of the state is clear… that the Assamese electorate is going to vote against BJP because of CAA, which means ‘Cruelty Against Assam’, and all Congress men are feeling rejuvenated to work even harder on the ground,” the state Congress president said.