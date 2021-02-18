GHADC polls: Groups raise issues of pending salaries, party tickets to non-tribals

TURA: President of the Mindikgre regional unit of the GSU, Greneth M Sangma has cautioned that it would be suicidal for the state government if the Non Gazetted Employees’ Association (NGEA) of the GHADC were to really boycott the upcoming Council polls.

In his letter to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Greneth said that ‘the time had come for the NPP to prove its mettle to the state that they do care and can do anything for the people’.

Sparking the pending salary issue in the GHADC, Greneth said that it was quite surprising that the state government can borrow money left and right but cannot arrange to pay the salaries of the employees. “Should one call this inefficiency of the State Government or mere ‘apathy’ towards its own people,” Greneth asked.

Condemnation against party tickets to non-tribals

On the same day, the A’chik Association for Protection of Environment (AAPE) in a separate statement issued here has strongly condemned the allotment of party tickets to non-tribals to contest the upcoming polls.

“As per the provisions of the Sixth Schedule, the GHADC belongs solely to the Garos and no other community can participate in its affairs or contest the elections. However, despite being cautioned not to involve them, certain political parties have not heeded our request and given party tickets to them,” the association said.

The association requested the various political parties to consider the concerns before finalizing the candidates for the elections and warned that it would have no option but to boycott the polls if the request was unheeded.