MLA’s PA dies by suicide

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 17: The personal assistant of South Shillong MLA, Sanbor Shullai allegedly died by suicide at her residence on Wednesday, police informed.

44-year-old Lebana Lucia Marwein, resident of Lumparing Dong Skul, was found hanging inside the bathroom of her residence.

Police have ruled out any foul play. Relatives sought for post-mortem exemption which was granted by the Additional District Magistrate.

Her funeral will be held at Lawsohtun Catholic Cemetery at 2 pm on Friday.