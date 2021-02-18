Sensitisation on drug abuse in Tura

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Feb 17: An awareness programme on drug abuse on the theme ‘Choose Education and Meaningful Life not Drugs’ was on Wednesday organised by the District School Education Officer in collaboration with the District Administration, District Social Welfare Office and District Maternity and Child Health Officer at the Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Tura.

The programme was organised under Nasha-Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, an initiative by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, with an aim to make the people aware of the ill-effects of substance abuse and curb the menace of drug addiction in the society.

West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh, while speaking as the chief guest during the programme, advised the students to stay away from smoking and drinking during their student life adding that they should not fall prey to peer pressure and other personal issues.

Clinical Psychologist, District Mental Health Programme, Tura, Narbecca Momin, explained in detail about the psychological aspects of substance used or abused, the common causes as to why people take drugs etc. Informing that excessive consumption of drugs affect the person’s brain, Momin urged the students not to start the habit as ‘prevention is better than cure’.

A short skit on Drug Abuse was also presented by students of Don Bosco Higher Secondary School, Tura and Monfort Centre for Education, Tura during the day long programme.

Meanwhile, an awareness programme on ‘Protection of the Environment’ was organised in North Garo Hills by the District Legal Services Authority at SGSY Hall, C&RD Block, Resubelpara.

Additional Deputy Commissioner & Member Secretary, DLSA, Z J Sangma, sensitised the gathering on the importance of environment management. He said that it was an imperative obligation of all individual to understand the environmental problems and its impact on living beings. He therefore called upon the gathering to support the protection and preservation of the environment.

PK Sangma, EAC & Executive Officer, Resubelpara Municipal Board, oriented the gathering on the importance of clean environment, banning of plastic and its hazardous effects for environment, animal and human health.

Stressing on plastic ban, she informed that measures to curb the use of plastic and its prohibition would soon take place in the area.