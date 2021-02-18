Modi lays foundation of Dhubri-Phulbari bridge; launches key projects in Assam

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday claimed that the “double-engine” governments at the Centre and Assam have helped bridge the geographical and cultural gap in the Northeast in the past five years. Virtually launching a slew of key water connectivity projects in Assam, besides laying the foundation of two bridges, including the longest bridge in the country linking Dhubri in western Assam and Phulbari in Meghalaya, Modi said the physical and cultural integrity of the Northeast has been strengthened over the recent years. “Assam and Northeast have seen development take place in all directions and the projects launched today will only accelerate the pace of progress in the region,” he said through a video conference from Delhi. The programme was centrally organised at Majuli in Upper Assam on Thursday where Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Mansukh Mandviya, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and other state Cabinet ministers were present. Laying the foundation of the 19km bridge connecting Dhubri and Phulbari, the Prime Minister said the facility would improve connectivity in Barak Valley and reduce the distance between Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram and Assam. “The distance between Dhubri and Phulbari is about 250 km by road and once the bridge is ready, it will be reduced to just 19 to 20 km,” he said. The Prime Minister also announced the commencement of work on the 8-km Jorhat-Majuli bridge, which, when ready, he said would solve a long-pending communication problem of people of the river island of Majuli. “This is going to be a bridge of convenience and possibilities,” he added. To mark the launch of ‘Mahabahu-Brahmaputra’, Modi inaugurated the Ro-Pax vessel operations between Neamati-Majuli Island, North Guwahati-South Guwahati and Dhubri-Hatsingimari. He also laid the foundation stone of Inland Water Transport (IWT) Terminal at Jogighopa and various tourist jetties on the Brahmaputra besides launching digital solutions for ease-of-doing-business. “Many bridges like the Bhupen Hazarika Setu, Bogibeel Bridge, Saraighat Bridge are making life easier for commuters in Assam today. The bridges also strengthen the security of the country and facilitate convenient movement of our soldiers. The campaign to connect Assam and Northeast has been carried forward today,” he said. On the ‘Mahabahu-Brahmaputra’ programme, Modi said it would strengthen water connectivity through port-led development. “The three Ro-Pax services launched today make Assam a front-runner state to be connected with Ro-Pax services at this scale. This, along with the four tourist jetties, will significantly improve Assam’s connectivity with the rest of the region,” he said. Attachments area Reply Reply all Forward