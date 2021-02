TURA: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday approved the list of first five candidates to contest the upcoming MDC elections to the GHADC.

The first five candidates were approved following a meeting of the party on the same day. The approved list of candidates include Dalseng Bira Ch Momin for 8-Amongpara GDC Constituency, Predith Ch Sangma for 4-Rongrikkimgre, Jellin S Sangma for 19-Shyamnagar, Nexton marak for 24-Bolsong and Zeercostar Momin for 25-Damas.