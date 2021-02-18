Traffic snarls return to city

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 17: Traffic snarls returned to Shillong on Wednesday as the commercial vehicle operators lifted their strike after 15 days.

The vehicles hardly moved for hours since the morning and their queues went beyond the city limits.

A police official said the rush of people who were stuck in different places due to the strike and many leaving the capital were factors behind the traffic jams.

Ash Wednesday and people coming out to immerse the idols of Goddess Saraswati added to the congestion on the streets.

“Thankfully, there was no accident or any breakdown of vehicles in the city,” the officer said.

As was the case before the strike, Iewduh and Police Bazar were the most crowded parts of the city.