‘Will examine SSA teachers’ demands’

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 17: Education Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui on Wednesday said the state government will study the Meghalaya SSA School Association’s demands for updation of the structure of salary and enhancement of remuneration to the SSA teachers working under the Samagra Shiksha.

A deadline issued to the government earlier by the Association seeking the fulfillment of the demands will end on Thursday.

“We understand that their demands are genuine but it also needs to be examined if the government has the capacity to fulfill them,” Rymbui said.

He said presently, the government is not in a position to hike their salary but it will examine the matter.

He said the government would require around Rs 200 crore to increase the salary of the eachers.

Earlier this month, the SSA teachers had approached the government with a demand to re-examine the request for implementation of the pay structure and enhancement of salary of 5,814 Lower Primary and 6,727 Upper Primary teachers in the state.

On the government’s plan to close down schools with single digit students, Rymbui said the government is working on it but the exercise has been affected due to the pandemic.

He said by establishing SSA schools, the government is trying to take education to areas which do not have any schools. “It is a big challenge,” he added.