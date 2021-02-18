No common candidate, says PDF

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 17: Political parties in Meghalaya are slowly but steadily gearing up for yet another by-election with all eyes now set on the Election Commission of India (ECI) to announce the schedule for bypoll to the vacant Mawryngkneng seat.

Following the demise of two-time legislator David Nongrum of the Congress on February 2, there were speculations that his sister would contest the bypoll on a Congress ticket. However, David’s father and senior Congress leader, Charles Pyngrope put to rest all speculations when he announced that none from his family would be trying their electoral luck in the bypoll.

In all probability, the Mawryngkneng seat seems to be staring at a multi-cornered contest as indicated by Cabinet minister and acting president of the People’s Democratic Front (PDF), Banteidor Lyngdoh.

“I think all political parties who are part of the MDA coalition would contest the by-election. The PDF will not subscribe to any proposal for a consensus candidate of the MDA,” Lyngdoh said today.

The PDF is an ally of the ruling MDA coalition.

Reiterating that the question of a common candidate of the MDA coalition for the by-election does not arise, Lyngdoh said that his party is likely to meet next week to discuss the Mawryngkneng bypoll.

“We are going to put up our candidate for the bypoll,” he added.

Lyngdoh recalled that PDF candidate, Highlander Kharmalki has secured the second highest number of votes after Congress candidate David Nongrum in the 2018 Assembly elections from Mawryngkneng seat.

“This is a clear indication that the party has a strong base in the constituency,” the PDF acting president said.

On the other hand, UDP senior leader, Jemino Mawthoh refrained from giving a clear response on his party’s stand saying that neither the MDA nor the UDP has met to discuss either the bypoll or a common candidate.

On Tuesday, BJP leader and Health Minister, AL Hek had stated that the saffron party should not contest the Mawryngkneng bypoll. He, however, left it to the party leadership to take a final call on the matter.

The Meghalaya Legislative Assembly has already apprised the ECI of the vacancy in the Mawryngkneng seat.