Assam to upgrade public transport under ‘Uberization’ scheme

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal flagged off a fleet of buses under the ‘Uberization’ scheme of Assam State Transport Corporation here on Friday evening.

Under the scheme, the state government has decided to add in the first phase 339 buses that would run on different routes.

The government will also continue to sanction more buses in the subsequent financial years till public transport in Assam is on par with the rest of the country.

Under the scheme being implemented by ASTC, 25 percent of the total cost of the buses will be borne by the state government which will provide subsidy of 10 percent while 15 percent will be in the form of interest-free loan payable in a five-year period.

Sixty-five percent would be shared by the State Bank of India (SBI).

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the Assam government has been taking rapid strides towards achieving the target of smooth connectivity across the state.

“This scheme will generate ample employment opportunities for the unemployed youth in the state and also remove communication bottlenecks,” he said.

Calling on the young entrepreneurs to set an example of success, Sonowal said that the buses operated by the young beneficiaries must set an example of punctuality, efficiency and timely public service in the state.

He also thanked SBI for coming forward and helping the youth of the state in their quest for a successful life.

Prior to the launch of the scheme, the chief minister also inaugurated a centre for perishable cargo at the LGBI Airport in the city.

The Assam Industrial development Corporation (AIDC) has set up the facility aimed to provide state-of-the-art infrastructure for air cargo handling facilities, cold storages and to boost export of horticulture products from the Northeastern region.