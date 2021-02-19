CM served ultimatum till Monday to solve GHADC crisis

TURA : The Non-Gazetted Employees’ Association (NGEA) of the GHADC on Friday sought the immediate intervention of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on the ongoing salary crisis in the Council cautioning that its members would be forced to continue boycotting their duties if nothing was done to solve the crisis.

In its memorandum submitted to Conrad, the association gave the government until Monday next week to bring a solution while firmly asserting that besides the boycott of their regular duties, its members would stay away from work during the upcoming GHADC elections as well as stop the water supply to the citizens.

The NGEA is demanding the immediate release of Rs 55 crores in royalty share to the GHADC from three different departments- Commissioner of Transport, Directorate of Mineral Resources and the Chief Conservator of Forests before the upcoming elections. The association is also seeking the utilization of Rs 18.20 crores allegedly sanctioned by the centre government last year in December.

The association reiterated that the full amount of pending salaries for all 32 months must be paid before the polls. The other demands being made by the association include removal of current GHADC Secretary, framing of finance rule to prevent irregular transactions and framing of service rule in order to prevent illegal appointments or irregularities in the process of appointment, all before the upcoming polls.