LS Speaker to address state legislators on Feb 25

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 19: Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla is scheduled to address the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly during his two-day visit to the state capital on February 25-26.

On the first day of his visit, Birla will address the state MLAs following which he will inspect the construction of the new Assembly building at New Shillong. A luncheon meeting will complete his itinerary for the first day.

The following day, the Lok Sabha Speaker will attend a programme where a documentary will be showcases on the Parliament of India and the proposed new parliament building.

Meanwhile, the new Assembly building being constructed at Mawdiangdiang is likely to be handed over to the state government by February, 2022.

A number of MLAs led by Assembly Speaker, Metbah Lyngdoh conducted an inspection of the site on Friday and treated to a PowerPoint presentation by the Public Works Department and the contractor.

“We are impressed with the progress of the construction work,” Congress MLA HM Shangpliang said after the inspection.

Shangpliang informed that the construction work has been progressing at a smooth pace and the contactor is confident of handing over the building to the state government by February, 2022.

Terming the upcoming Assembly building as a landmark for the state, Shangpliang said that the Assembly Speaker was taking keen interest in planning the landscape, dome and structure of the building.

The tender value of the projects is Rs 127 crore and the project is being implemented by the Uttar Pradesh based Rajkiya Nirman Nigam Ltd.