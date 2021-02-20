BJP legislators, leaders favour Mawrie’s ouster: Conrad

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 19: Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma on Friday claimed that more than half the BJP leaders and the party’s two MLAs favour the removal of Ernest Mawrie as the party’s state president.

“I have spoken to both MLAs of the BJP and they have told me they are in favour of Ernest Mawrie being removed as the state BJP president,” Sangma told reporters.

He said he has also spoken to more than half the state BJP leaders and they too are in favour of Mawrie’s ouster. He said the party’s national leaders, whom he has met, are very upset with Mawrie over the manner in which he is handling the state of affairs.

“The rest is up to the BJP but I’m telling you the internal feelings of the party leaders, more importantly, the two legislators who are completely against Mawrie,” Sangma said.

The BJP’s state unit has been very critical of Sangma’s National People’s Party-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government, particularly on the issue of alleged corruption.

It demanded the resignation of the state’s Home Minister after six people had died in a coal pit mishap in East Jaintia Hills recently.

The BJP had flagged the issue of alleged misappropriation of Central funds under Special Assistant Grants by the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council and the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council.

The party had demanded an independent probe but the state government ordered a five-year audit of receipt of funds and expenditures.

HEK DEFENDS STAND

Cabinet Minister AL Hek of the BJP said he had only discussed Mawrie’s continuous attack on the government, Sangma and his family. He said there is no harm in discussing the matter with the CM since the BJP is a part and parcel of the MDA.

Hek said it is an internal matter of the party and it will be resolved within the party.

He refused to divulge how the BJP is going to resolve the ongoing rumblings between party leadership and party MLAs.

He admitted that party leaders from several districts are not happy with the style and functioning of Mawrie.

He stressed that the matter needs to be discussed within the party and resolved early.

“There cannot be two BJP parties in Meghalaya. We are one,” Hek asserted.

‘NPP president should not comment on BJP affairs’

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 19: State BJP president, Ernest Mawrie has termed the statement made by Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma on his ouster as a nervous reaction to the corruption charges raised by the saffron party.

“They (NPP) do not have any answers to our corruption charges that is based on RTI findings and the chief minister is nervous and saying all this,” Mawrie said.

Questioning how an NPP leader can talk about the BJP, Mawrie said, “NPP has not merged with the BJP, then why he has started taking decisions on behalf of the party?”

“If we are to decide anything our leaders will do so. It is our internal matter and NPP should not interfere,” he added. On the claim of the chief minister that the two BJP legislators were in favour of his ouster, Mawrie said, “This statement is coming from Conrad Sangma and not our MLAs. If it is as he claims then they should give a joint statement.”

Asked why the chief minister came up with such a statement, Mawrie said, “I have been raising the issue of corruption and they are not happy with me.”

Enquired if the State BJP will consider pulling out of the MDA coalition, Mawrie said, “It is too early to decide on that. I only want to state very clearly that I am not satisfied with the local audit. If there is no corruption then they should order an independent investigation.”