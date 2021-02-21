2nd Division Shillong Cricket League: Metallica, Occult win semis

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 20: Metallica CC defeated Sumer CC by 16 runs in the 1st semifinal of the 2nd Division Shillong Cricket League match here at the NEPA grounds on Saturday. Metallica won the toss and elected to bat first. Metallica scored 160 runs for the loss of 10 wickets in 19.3 overs. Batsmen Raj Thapa (50 runs off 39 balls) and Abhijit Ghosh (45 runs off 32 balls) were the top scorers for Metallica. Utpal Sharma of Sumer CC claimed 3 wickets in 4 overs while giving away 32 runs. In reply, Sumer scored 144 for the loss of 6 wickets in 20 overs. Juwel Lyngdoh (50 runs off 47 balls) and Arbinus Syiemiong (27 runs of 16 balls) top scored for Sumer. Rahul Barua (3/32) was the top wicket-taker for Metallica. Raj was adjudged the Man of the Match for his brilliant batting.

In the 2nd semifinal, Occult CC beat Slog Warriors by 52 runs. Occult won the toss and elected to bat first. They scored 110 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs. Batsmen Anchit Mahanta (39 runs off 24 balls) and Avinash Rai (26 runs off 31 balls) were the top scorers for Occult. Sidhart Turaha (4/21) was the top wicket-taker for Slog Warriors. In reply, Slog Warriors could score only 58 runs for the loss of 10 wickets in 14.2 overs. Biswajit (12 runs off 19 balls) top scored for Slog Warriors. Swastik Chettri (4/23) was the top wicket-taker for Occult. Swastik was adjudged the Man of the Match for his all-round brilliance.

Both Metallica and Occult have qualified for the 1st Division cricket next season.